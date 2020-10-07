Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Oct. 7th

An entire class at Rosemary Heights Elementary in Surrey has been told to self-isolate after someone at the school tested positive for coronavirus. In a letter to the school community dated October 6, the school board said Fraser Health has directed one class, including its instructors, to self-isolate after coming in contact with an individual who had COVID-19. The infected person was at school on September 30, October 1, and October 2. District superintendent Jordan Tinney also announced an exposure at another Surrey school last night. One person at Tamanawis Secondary tested positive for coronavirus, and they were last on school property on September 29, October 2, and October 6. Contact tracing staff will notify close contacts of the individual directly.

The province reported 102 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and two more deaths — the ninth and tenth in the past week. The new cases bring the total in B.C to 9,841 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths rose to 244…71 people are in hospital — an increase of five — including 16 in intensive care.

The New Democratic Party has released its election platform as B-C prepares for the October 24th provincial election. Leader John Horgan says the plan will get people through the pandemic and ensures everyone will benefit from the recovery. Highlights include a one-time, one-thousand dollar recovery benefit to families — or 500-dollars to individuals; a rent freeze through 2021; free transit for children up to the age of 12; expanded 10-dollar-a-day daycare and a new medical school to train more doctors in B-C. The B-C Liberal party calls the plan an “attempt to bribe” voters.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he will scrap I-C-B-C and open the vehicle insurance market to competition if his party is elected when the province goes to the polls in just over two weeks. He says dumping the insurance corporation will mean cheaper rates, especially for young drivers, and will provide more options for all drivers.

Coquitlam R-C-M-P say a toddler has died after being hit by a car last night while crossing a street with his mother. Police say the little boy was two and his mother — who was also hit but is recovering — is 36-years-old. A statement from R-C-M-P say the investigation is just beginning, but they have dashcam video and witness statements indicating the crash was a tragic accident.

The NHL has formally announced that they are targeting January 1 as the start date for the 2020-21 regular season. Right now it’s unclear is how many games will be played and if any division realignment will be necessary due to a closed border and Canada’s 14-day quarantine law.