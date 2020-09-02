Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Sept. 2nd

A head-on crash in the Massey Tunnel overnight has left one person dead. Few other details are being released at this time. Footage from the scene shows two badly damaged vehicles after the crash, which witnesses say happened around midnight. The collision happened in what are normally the southbound lanes of the Massey Tunnel as crews had the northbound lanes shut down for maintenance.

The Fraser Health Authority is confirming there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital. According to a statement to hospital staff, a patient tested positive for the virus recently. The outbreak is confined to one unit and as a result, the area will be closed off. There are no other impacts to other parts of the hospital. There’s no confirmed time for when the outbreak began. It’s not clear how many people have been infected.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than tripled in the past month. The province reported 58 new cases yesterday along with one death, the 209th in B.C. since the start of the pandemic. The number of people hospitalized in the province is 3. Hospitalizations are still a fraction of what they were early in the pandemic, reaching as high as 142 on April 1. The Province is also providing an update on the stepped-up enforcement of COVID-19 rules in the province. In the first week fines were introduced, 10 violation tickets were issued including six $2,000 fines against party organizers and fines for four individuals worth $200 each.

The provincial government is announcing a $39.8 million investment that will go towards Surrey schools. According to the Ministry of Education, the funds will be split into three projects, including a 240-seat expansion at KB Woodward Elementary and seismic upgrades at Prince Charles Elementary and Queen Elizabeth Secondary. The province says that they’ve invested $403 million into 25 school capital projects in Surrey since 2017.

The debate continues about back to school. One education expert is now pushing for a later return to class. This comes as parents and teachers continue to have concerns, with many feeling issues around heading back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic haven’t been fully addressed yet. Educational technology expert Valerie Irvine, who is with the University of Victoria, says parents face too few options and too many risks, and pushing the start of the school year to Oct. 1 would give more time to get things right, including a proper needs assessment with real consultation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is setting off on a virtual tour of BC today. The COVID-19 pandemic means he can’t hit the road as usual . Trudeau will hold video meetings with John Horgan and other political, business, environmental and academic leaders.The prime minister is expected to use part of his meetings to consult people on his government’s COVID-19 recovery plan, which will be unveiled in the throne speech on the 23rd of this month.

I-C-B-C says drivers will be hearing one main message during this year’s annual fall campaign against distracted driving. The campaign will urge drivers to leave their phone alone when

they’re behind the wheel. The corporation says police are also ramping up enforcement during September because more than one in four fatal crashes on B-C roads involve distracted driving. The public insurer notes some drivers are clearly not getting the message — with 44-thousand receiving two tickets for distracted driving over the past decade while 65 have received 10 tickets.

The Canucks kept their season alive with a 2-1 win in game 5 over The Las Vegas Golden Knights last night as Thatcher Demko made 42 saves in his first ever NHL playoff start. Game 6 is tomorrow at 6:45.