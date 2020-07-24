Pulse FM Update for July 24th

By July 24, 2020News, Tara Doyle

We reported 30 new cases of COVID and one death yesterday. Dr Bonnie Henry is ordering people who rent houses, houseboats and other vacation rentals to limit their guests – more details on rentals and a new order to be announced today.

We are scheduled to hit the polls October 2021 –  however, John Horgan isn’t ruling out an election this fall – either way Dr Bonnie Henry is working on a plan to keep us safe while voting – whenever that happens.

The BC Government is looking for approval to match Federal funds and requesting $1 billion to keep transit, libraries, and recreation centers running during the pandemic – he pointed out that transit is key to getting people back to work and school in the fall.

Fraser Health launched a new website yesterday to alert the public to possible COVID-19 exposure. Here is the link: https://www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19exposure#.Xxrcwp5KiUk

A female is in the hospital following a police incident at Columbia SkyTrain station that caused some delays around 7pm last night.

BC is quadrupling the fine for ‘dooring’ – when you open your vehicle door and cause a cyclist to ride into it – this can cause serious injury or even death. The fine will go from $81 to $386 in September.

Congratulations, and good luck to Jessica MacNiel of South Surrey who will be headed to Toronto this August for the Miss Teenage Canada Contest.