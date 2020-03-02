RCMP honours its auxiliaries

You’ve likely seen them at large city events such as the Vaisakhi Parade, the Cloverdale Rodeo or the Canada Day Celebrations, or you might have followed their lead as they direct traffic.

Last year, Surrey RCMP Auxiliaries contributed more than 5,100 hours at 150 community events.

Last weekend, they were honoured for all their hard work at an annual awards dinner.

“If you drove through a ‘Think of Me’ deployment outside of a school, or attended a large event, such as Fusion Fest, you likely interacted with one of our hard-working Auxiliaries,” says Susan Stickley, Community Programs Manager, Surrey RCMP. “Our annual awards dinner is an opportunity to thank the Auxiliaries for their service, as well as highlight the stand-out moments from the year.”

Auxiliary Shayegan Tabatabei-Saleyi, contributed over 500 hours of his time to the community and, for his commitment, was presented with the E Division Recognition Award.

Auxiliary Zoe Johnston received her ’30-Years of Provincial Service Volunteer’ pin. She first became an Auxiliary in 1989 and has volunteered all of those 30 years with the RCMP in Surrey, with a particular fondness for the Cloverdale Rodeo.

Const. Jaspreet Singh, a former Auxiliary with Surrey RCMP, received his encased Auxiliary badge. Const. Singh recently graduated from the RCMP Depot training facility and has been posted back to Surrey. He was an Auxiliary in the community for four years, and is excited to now be bringing his experience volunteering in Surrey into his frontline policing role.

“Auxiliaries are a very valuable part of our service delivery to the community,” said RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat, Surrey RCMP. “I’d like to extend my sincere thanks on behalf of all of Surrey Detachment for their many contributions to our community engagement and crime prevention efforts.”