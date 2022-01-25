RCMP looking for witnesses after Mom and Child Assaulted

Surrey RCMP is wanting to speak to anyone who saw a man assault a woman and her one year old child in Newton on December 15th.

Cst. Sarbjit Sangha says the two were waiting to cross the street near 7474 120th Street at around 11am when a man came up to them and started uttering theatres and then allegedly assaulted the two.

Bystanders were able to hold the man down until police arrived.

The mom and child did not suffer serious injuries but were understandably distraught.

The man meanwhile remains in custody, but there may be witnesses to this incident, who have not yet had the opportunity to provide a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Listen to the full interview with Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra: