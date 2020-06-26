Ready, Set, Workout! City Offering a Ton of Outdoor Fitness Classes

(Release from City of Surrey)

Starting July 6, the City of Surrey is providing residents with more options to stay fit this summer with outdoor fitness classes and outdoor built-in fitness equipment re-opening. Classes will take place at four locations across the city and include lower intensity classes like yoga, Zumba and Pilates and higher intensity classes like bootcamp, body sculpt, cardio combo and cardio kickboxing.

“We know that many residents are eager to return to a fitness regimen in order to stay healthy and active,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “As recommended by the Provincial Health Officer, the safest place to exercise is outdoors, and we are proud to offer Surrey residents a variety of safe options for staying fit and active this summer.”

All classes will take place outdoors, will run rain or shine and follow strict health protocols to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Additionally, outdoor fitness equipment located at parks across the city is now open for everyone’s use.

For everyone’s safety, each class will have a maximum of 15 participants with their own marked area to ensure proper physical distancing. Additionally, each location has washroom access nearby to allow for hand washing. Patrons will answer health screening questions prior to participating. For added safety, people are asked to bring their own equipment if necessary (i.e. yoga mat, towel), plus water.

Registration for outdoor fitness classes opens one week prior and all patrons must pre-register starting June 28 at 9 p.m. either online at surrey.ca/drop-in or by phone at 604-501-5100. Regular drop-in rates will apply, or residents may purchase a 5, 10 or 20 swipe pass for even better value.

Find outdoor fitness classes at:

Erma Stephenson Park (15920 110 Ave)

Cloverdale Agriplex (17798 62Ave) for Stetson Bowl, Bill Reid Amphitheatre

Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 Street)

South Surrey Athletic Park (14600-20 Ave). track area south of 20th Ave

Outdoor Fitness Equipment locations:

Bear Creek Park (13750-88 Ave)

South Surrey Athletic Park (14600-20 Ave)

Newton Seniors’ Centre (13775-70 Ave)

Port Kells Park (19340-88 Ave)

Francis Park (15951-83 Ave)

Outdoor fitness equipment will not be sanitized, so please ensure that you wash your hands before and after using. The decision to open these services is aligned with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan, emphasizing outdoor recreation spaces as a safe environment, and stressing “appropriate personal hygiene practices before, during and after outdoor play.”