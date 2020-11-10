Santa Claus Is Coming To Guildford Town Centre

COVID-19 may be affecting many holiday plans but Santa Claus is still making sure he can do his rounds SAFETLY this year. You can now book reservations for photos with Santa at Guilford Town Center
He’s making his list and checking it twice. Book your magical, open-air and socially distanced, visit with North Pole’s most famous resident.
Santa Photo Packages:
You get 5 minutes with Santa
Maximum 6 people per session. All attendees should be from the same household.
Reservation fee of $25 plus tax, to be applied towards your purchase of a Santa Photo Package at your appointment.
- (A) One 8×10, two 5×7, four 4×6 and one digital file – $45
- (B) Two 5×7 and one digital file or four 4×6 and one digital file – $30
- (C) One 4×6 and one digital file – $25
- Add on: Digital files – $7
*Prices are subject to applicable taxes
You can also book a Mini Portrait Studio
A $30 donation at the time of booking includes one (1) 8×10 print and one (1) digital copy of your favorite picture.
Additional photos can be purchased on site at the following cost:
- $50 – five (5) digital photos
- $80 – ten (10) digital photos
* Prices are subject to applicable taxes.
BOOK both the Photos & Mini Portrait Studio ONLINE HERE
Proceeds from both photos with Santa and the mini-portrait session will go to support Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society.