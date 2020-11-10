Santa Claus Is Coming To Guildford Town Centre

COVID-19 may be affecting many holiday plans but Santa Claus is still making sure he can do his rounds SAFETLY this year. You can now book reservations for photos with Santa at Guilford Town Center

He’s making his list and checking it twice. Book your magical, open-air and socially distanced, visit with North Pole’s most famous resident.

Santa Photo Packages:

You get 5 minutes with Santa

Maximum 6 people per session. All attendees should be from the same household.

Reservation fee of $25 plus tax, to be applied towards your purchase of a Santa Photo Package at your appointment.