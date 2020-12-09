Santa Is Going Live This Saturday! All the info on how to join here!

Mattel Canada Presents: A Virtual Holiday Showcase with Santa Claus! To register click HERE

“Bring your family and join us for some holiday fun with Santa Claus. There will be sing-alongs, jokes, and Santa will preview some of the toys that have been keeping him and his elves very busy at the North Pole. Plus, event attendees have the chance to win some great prizes, such as a personalized video message from Santa Claus or a Mattel toy, so be sure to register and attend. We hope to see you there!”