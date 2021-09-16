Scooter & Jac talk to Dr. Emily Newhouse about the Dutch Reach!

Have you heard of the Dutch Reach? No, it’s not a prank or a new dance move! It’s a special way that we can all start to practice getting out of our cars in order to make life easier and safer for everyone! Simply start opening your car door using your right hand, instead of your left. This habit will cause you to turn your body and look over your shoulder to see if cars or cyclists could be coming, and avoid any collisions when the door is open. Cool, easy, and effective! Dr. Emily Newhouse joined us this morning to help explain! You can also see her and watch a demonstration in this video! Start doing the Dutch Reach!