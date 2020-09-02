See Which Surrey Arenas, Rec Centers, Libraries Are Set to Open Next Week!

Refunds or credits will be provided to anyone who is affected by the closures.

Criteria for Closures & Reopenings

Closure or service adjustments to any City of Surrey parks, amenities or facilities will result if any of the following three criteria are met:

By order of the Provincial Health Officer under the Public Health Act; or Surrey Emergency Operations Centre assessment indicates a significant risk to health and safety or where compliance with physical distancing requirements can not be reasonably achieved; or When direction is received from Mayor and Council.

Exposure Control Safety Plan

Review the City’s Occupational Health and Safety COVID-19 Exposure Control Safety Plan, which provides information to staff and residents about the COVID-19 virus and the key steps required to prevent the spread of the virus as we work towards reopening facilities.

Pre-registration will be required for all activities.

Going Out? Do It Safely!

See what activities are considered Low-Risk, Medium-Risk, and High-Risk.

Status of Outdoor Facilities

Parks

City parks, beaches, dog parks, nature trails, playgrounds, and skateparks are open. Please follow all posted signage and keep your guard up to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Stay home when sick, stay 2 metres apart, and consider wearing a mask in crowded places.

1001 Steps and Christopherson Steps remain closed.

Spray Parks & Outdoor Pools

Outdoor pools and Spray Parks are open.

Outdoor Sports

Outdoor sports fields and sports courts are open for casual use. We have resumed issuing permits for outdoor sport facility bookings.

Status of Surrey Libraries

Surrey Libraries will reopen physical branches on September 9, with limited services and reduced hours. City Centre, Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Ocean Park, Semiahmoo and Strawberry Hill branches will reopen at 60% of the pre-pandemic service hours. Port Kells branch will not reopen for public access but may offer holds-pick and takeout service.

List of Facilities Set to Open and Those That Remain Closed

