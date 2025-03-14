Share via email Reddit X Share on Linkedin Open more share options ‘The beast is coming’: B.C. NDP seek broad emergency powers to respond to Trump’s tariff threats

Premier David Eby told reporters in Victoria that the government needs to be able to respond quickly to the tariffs and annexation threats levelled by U.S. President Donald Trump and echoed former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in saying that living next to the U.S. is like “sleeping next to an elephant.” He said that right now “the beast is coming at us full-speed.”

“One thing is clear for British Columbia, we can never leave ourselves again to be in the position of being at the whim of one person in the White House,” said Eby. “We have to move faster, and we have to be incredibly nimble to respond to the escalating situation.”

To that end, he said the bill lays out provisions that would allow the government to move forward with taxes on trucks moving goods from Washington state to Alaska should the trade war continue to escalate. These taxes will not be put in place immediately after the legislation passes but instead held in reserve as a possible response.