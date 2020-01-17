Skytrain delays to downtown Vancouver

Expo Line shuttle train in effect between Burrard to Stadium Station due to track issue as of 7:50am. Customers must transfer trains at Stadium Station to continue their journey.

Trains will operate from burrard to Stadium Stations. Then from Stadium to Production Way/King George Stations. Please allow extra travel time.

Canada Line and Millennium Lines are operating normally.

7:40: Expo Line shuttle train in effect between Waterfront to Stadium Station due to track issue. Customers must transfer trains at Stadium Station to continue their journey.

Bus Bridge replacing Expo Line service from Waterfront Station to Stadium Station due to track issue.

Affected stops:

Waterfront Station

Burrard Station

Granville Station

Stadium-Chinatown Station

Waterfront Station:

-Eastbound: Stop 58202 on Cordova at Granville St.

Burrard Station:

– Eastbound: Bay 1 stop 50043 on Burrard at Dunsmuir.

– No westbound stop

Granville Station:

– Eastbound: Stop 50976 on Georgia at Granville.

– No westbound stop

StadiumChinatown Station:

– Eastbound/Westbound: Stop in front of Station on Beatty St at Dunsmuir.

In Effect: 17-Jan-2020 08:19 AM – Ongoing