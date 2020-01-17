Skytrain delays to downtown Vancouver

Expo Line shuttle train in effect between Burrard to Stadium Station due to track issue as of 7:50am. Customers must transfer trains at Stadium Station to continue their journey.
Trains will operate from burrard to Stadium Stations. Then from Stadium to Production Way/King George Stations. Please allow extra travel time.
Canada Line and Millennium Lines are operating normally.
7:40: Expo Line shuttle train in effect between Waterfront to Stadium Station due to track issue. Customers must transfer trains at Stadium Station to continue their journey.
Bus Bridge replacing Expo Line service from Waterfront Station to Stadium Station due to track issue.
Affected stops:
Waterfront Station
Burrard Station
Granville Station
Stadium-Chinatown Station
Waterfront Station:
-Eastbound: Stop 58202 on Cordova at Granville St.
Burrard Station:
– Eastbound: Bay 1 stop 50043 on Burrard at Dunsmuir.
– No westbound stop
Granville Station:
– Eastbound: Stop 50976 on Georgia at Granville.
– No westbound stop
StadiumChinatown Station:
– Eastbound/Westbound: Stop in front of Station on Beatty St at Dunsmuir.
In Effect: 17-Jan-2020 08:19 AM – Ongoing