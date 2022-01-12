South Surrey & White Rock Are 2 Of The Locations For The 2022 BC Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery Homes & They Are BEAUTIFUL!

South Surrey and White Rock are locations for two of the grand prize packages in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022 Choices Lottery.

One prize home is at 13156 19A Ave. in Ocean Park. It’s a 4,385 sq. ft. home with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Other features include two kitchens, a yoga studio, a gym and a 20-f00t foyer. Also included in the prize are $90,000 in furnishings and a 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range, for a total prize value of more than $2.8 million

Another home is at the Nautilus, #1001-1500 Oxford St., in White Rock. With a total floor area of 2,080 sq. ft., it has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a double garage, and a 648 sq. ft. patio.

This prize package also comes with, $50,000 cash for furnishings, a 2022 BMW 530e plug-in hybrid and $300,000 cash, for a complete prize package value of more than $2.7 million.

Tickets are on sale now until midnight, April 7, or until tickets sell out.

There are five other home prize packages – in locations ranging from Vancouver to Sooke, Vernon and Courtenay – each valued at around $2.7 million, with another prize option of $2.3 million in tax-free cash.

Prize home video tours can be viewed online HERE