Starbucks is Turning 50 and will be Giving Away Free Coffee THIS WEDNESDAY!

ATTENTION FELLOW COFFEE LOVERS!

Starbucks is officially turning 50 years old, and to celebrate, the beloved coffee chain is inviting patrons to enjoy a cup of coffee on them this Wednesday!

Participating locations across Canada will be offering customers a FREE cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee on Wednesday, September 29, only.

The only catch? You need to bring in a clean, reusable cup to get it. So if you are reading this blog post today on Monday, put a cup in your car now so you are ready for free coffee day!

September 29 also happens to be National Coffee Day, so us coffee people have a lot to celebrate. Who else thinks Starbucks purposely opened on National Coffee Day? Smart!

