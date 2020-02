Did you enjoy watching the Superbowl last night with friends & family here South of the Fraser?

A survey by Office Team reveals that 72% of managers think that the day after the Super Bowl should be a work holiday.

A survey by Glassdoor.com reveals that 22% of employees say the Monday following the Super Bowl they are less productive than usual.

And, 32% of workers have been late to work the day after a big game.

Welcome to Super bowl Monday!

Source: Sheethappensprep.com