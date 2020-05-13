Surrey Business Owners Top Questions on Returning to Work

The Surrey Board of Trade held a virtual town hall on Wednesday where business leaders answered questions from businesses on how to go about reopening May 19th, or whenever their company decides to open its doors.

The panel was:

Daniel Schwanen, Vice President of Research, C.D. Howe Institute

Laura Benson, Senior Manager, Consulting and Deals, PwC Canada

Eamonn Percy, Founder and CEO, The Percy Group

Tomas Reyes, Executive Director, Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice

Here were some of the main questions asked:

1. Is it ok to enforce temperature checks at work? (Answer from Tomas Reyes)

2. Can we expect taxes to go up from all the money the government’s giving away? (Answer from Daniel Schwanen)



3. How do I support employees nervous about coming back to work? (Answer from Eamonn Percy)

4. Do we need to have a return to work plan in place to give to our employees outlining policies and guidelines? Does this need to be done before employees come back to work? (Answer from Laura Benson)



Watch the full event below: