Surrey Councillor Slams ‘Rushed’ Hiring Process for New Police Chief

I’ve you’re planning on applying to become chief of the new Surrey Police Service set to go into effect next year – you’re out of luck.

The deadline has passed after the job was posted for only 16 days online, closing on August 28th.

16 days! For Surrey’s top cop position that will oversee the entire new force! McDonald’s job postings have a longer shelf life!

Not only are critics slamming the short application period but the vagueness of the posting itself.

Here are some of the qualities its seeking:

Experience as a policing leader with a demonstrated ability to inspire, energize, and lead an organization to achieve objectives

Proven to be an innovative and adaptable leader in a variety of contexts and situations

Possesses the ability to build a sense of confidence and consensus, and create a positive,

respectful and constructive work environment

Nowhere does it state job salary or just how many years of experience is required to be considered for the job. (click here to read the entire posting)

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke says it raises two questions.

“It begs the question was the fix in? Has the person already been chosen? Or, did the actual police board have anything to do with looking at the actual job function of the new officer in charge? That is a very arduous process, it is not done on a whim, it takes a long time if you’re going to do it thoroughly, properly and correctly.”

In a released statement, the Surrey Police Board argues it had to fill the role quickly due to the competitiveness for top positions throughout BC and the country right now.

“That’s a ludicrous statement. This mayor always comes up with his quick answer to a difficult question. The fact is, if somebody wants to come to Surrey, they will come. If they are qualified to come to Surrey, this is a large Metro police force, it’s a huge advancement for any officer.”

Listen to the interview here:

Read the Surrey Police Board’s full statement below:

“Last week, the National Police Foundation (NPF) issued a news release critical of the Surrey Police Board’s selection process for a Chief Constable. We are disappointed by the NPF’s effort to undermine this process and the work of the Surrey Police Board. This type of misinformation does a disservice to the citizens of Surrey who depend on facts to understand the need for this important and overdue policing transition and the police officers who are considering a career with the Surrey Police Service.

The Surrey Police Board’s top priority is the selection of a Chief Constable. In preparing for this, the Board, with support of the City of Surrey leveraged the expertise of human resources and labour relations specialists who worked for several months conducting market research and identifying the competencies required to lead Surrey into a new era of policing services. The Board, comprised of several experts in labour relations, has reviewed and approved all aspects of the process, which is being conducted by an external professional recruiting firm adept at understanding how to manage executive recruitment.

The decision to post the role for Chief Constable in an expedited timeframe was based on a number of factors including the fact there are numerous vacant executive leadership positions across Canada. The SPS does not wish or deserve to be at the tail end of those other selection processes. Potential candidates who have an interest in the job have been aware of this opportunity for many months. The Surrey Police Board recognizes the need to be diligent in the recruitment process as top police leaders are highly sought after nationally.

In developing criteria for a Chief Constable, the Board approved competencies based on survey work conducted by the City of Surrey to determine the priorities and interests of citizens regarding community policing. This information has been carefully woven into the Chief’s selection criteria. A key focus in selecting a Chief Constable is ensuring this individual will be responsive to the needs of the community and actively engage the citizens of Surrey. A Chief Constable who understands the priorities and needs of Surrey, with involvement and oversight from the Board, will deliver a service that is modern, progressive and attuned to the needs of this growing community.

The Surrey Police Board is made up of nine individuals who represent the diversity of Surrey and – together – will select Surrey’s first Chief Constable. The Board will not rush its decision and will take steps to ensure the most qualified candidate is chosen. When that moment arrives, the citizens of Surrey can be confident that the process was comprehensive, efficient, objective and fair.”