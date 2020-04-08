Surrey Easter Weekend COVID-19 Closures

(Release from City of Surrey)
Easter Weekend COVID-19 Measures
In an effort to flatten the curve, the City of Surrey is implementing the following measures in advance of the upcoming Easter Weekend.
- Effective immediately 1001 Steps (12500 Block of 15A Ave) and Christopherson Steps (2409 Christopherson Rd) are closed to all public use. The closures are in effect until further notice.
- Starting this Friday, April 10 through Monday, April 13, vehicle access to Crescent Beach will be closed when the beach parking lot is full. When the parking lot is full, all non-residential vehicle traffic will be diverted from the area at Crescent Road and 128th St.
- The COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team will be proactively patrolling busy areas throughout the Easter weekend to ensure that safe physical distancing measures are being observed. Read More
- The White Rock promenade is also closed as of Friday (April 10th) as a precaution, with the pier remaining closed.