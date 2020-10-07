Surrey Elementary School Class told to Self-Isolate after COVID-19 Exposure

An entire class of school children at Rosemary Heights Elementary in Surrey have been told to self-isolate after someone at the school tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to the school community dated October 6, the school board said Fraser Health has directed one class, including its instructors, to self-isolate after coming in contact with an individual

who had COVID-19. The infected person was at school on September 30, October 1, and October 2.

District superintendent Jordan Tinney also announced a coronavirus exposure at another Surrey school Tuesday evening.

One person at Tamanawis Secondary tested positive for coronavirus, and they were last on school property on September 29, October 2, and October 6.

Contact tracing staff will notify close contacts of the individual directly.