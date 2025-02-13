SURREY EVENTS: Valentine’s weekend brings comedy, concerts & more

CONCERTS

The Legends Show: Tributes to Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley featuring Jesse Aron and Pete Paquette, on Friday, Feb. 14 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. “Accompanied by the Rockin’ Royals Band, this show will feature the most incredible Tributes to Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley. Visit bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

Surrey Schools Jazz Festival: Surrey School District presents this event, now in its 43rd year, as one of Canada’s largest and most unique jazz festivals, Feb. 21-22 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. Info: 604-595-6029, surreyschools.ca/page/141082/surrey-schools-jazz-festival.

Himig ng Pag-Ibig (“Melody of Love”): On Sunday, Feb. 23, “join Himig Kabataan Cultural Society as they return to the Surrey Arts Centre Main Stage for an afternoon of timeless love songs by Filipino artists like Restie Umali, Rey Valera, Ogie Alcasid, and many more. Himig Kabataan Cultural Society (HKCS) is Western Canada’s first Filipino youth choir, based in Surrey.” Tickets: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

The Shania Experience with the Country Divas Tribute Show, on Friday, Feb. 28 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. “Moon Coin Productions (producers of ABBA Tribute ABRA Cadabra and Eagles Tribute Take It To The Limit) presents a tribute to Shania Twain.” Visit bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

Coffee Concert: La Vie En Rose: “A delightful and enchanting concert featuring Janelle Nadeau on the harp and The Bergman Duo on piano,” Thursday, March 6 at Surrey Arts Centre Studio Theatre, 10 a.m. social hour, 11 a.m. concert. A Surrey Civic Theatres Presentation. Tickets and info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

African Children’s Choir in concert 7 p.m. Friday, March 7 at Horizon Church, 15100 66A Ave., Surrey, on tour of the region. Admission by donation. “Celebrating its 40th anniversary during their U.S. Tour, marking four decades of transforming lives through the power of music, education and hope.” Info: 604-597-9331, africanchildrenschoir.com.

Magnetic North: “Enviro-rhymes and hip-hop ecology for the whole family. Ruploops will take you on a sonic adventure with the natural world,” 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. A Surrey Civic Theatres Presentation/Surrey SPARK Stages. Tickets and info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Let’s Hear It BC JUNOS Plaza Party at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, March 15 from 2 to 10 p.m. Free admission, featuring 30+ artists on six stages, DJs, family programming, 5X Art Party, food trucks. Info and ESVP: letshearitbcjunosplazaparty.eventbrite.com.

The Rocket Man: A Tribute to Elton John at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on March 27, presented by Surrey-based Moon Coin Productions (producers of ABBA Tribute “ABRA Cadabra” and Eagles Tribute “Take It To The Limit”). Info: facebook.com/RocketManTributeToEltonJohn. Visit bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

Jazz Vespers in the Valley: Hour-long concerts at Northwood United Church on select Sundays from fall to spring, 3:30 p.m. start time at 8855 156 St. “Jazz meets the Spirit in a time of reflection and prayer.” Suggested donation $10 for admission. Info: northwood-united.org/events, or call 604-581-8454. Feb. 23: The Inlet Jazz Band; March 9: Jennifer Scott & Rene Worst; March 23: Tom Arntzen & Friends; April 13: LInda Szentes & Jazz Links; May 4: Bill Weeds featuring Cory Weeds; May 25: Gabriel Mark Hasselbach Group.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Mothers and Sons”: Surrey-based Pivot Theatre Company presents play by Terrence McNally at Newton Cultural Centre, continues on Feb. 14, 15, 16 (relaxed performance, 2 p.m.). Other show times are 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $30 on pivottheatre.ca.

“Shield Maiden”: Written and performed by Melanie Teichroeb on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Centre Stage theatre at Surrey City Hall. A Surrey Civic Theatres Presentation. “Imagine a tenth century Viking TED Talk on what it means to be a warrior woman. This empowering show will leave you entertained, informed, and inspired to reclaim your own inner warrior.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Renovations for Six”: Naked Stage Readers Theatre brings a reading of Norm Foster comedy to Newton Cultural Centre from Feb. 21-23, directed by Simon Challenger. “Hell breaks loose at a dinner party in this fast-paced comedy as secrets are revealed and cultures clash.” Tickets $22, nspsociety.com (“No sets. No props. Just great acting”).

“Ring of Fire”: The music of Johnny Cash is performed in this Arts Club on Tour production, a Surrey Civic Theatres presentation starting Feb. 26 at Surrey Arts Centre Main Stage. “Brought to life by a talented collection of singers and musicians, this theatrical concert gets to the heart of Cash’s unique life story and connects it with universal experiences in songs.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers Story” at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, March 6, toured by Paquette Productions. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com, call 604-507-6355, also walkrightbackcanada.com.

“We Don’t Talk About Book Club”: Royal Canadian Theatre Co. presents Patricia Brooke’s play at Surrey Arts Centre from March 14-16, then March 20-23 at Anvil Theatre, New Westminster. Tickets from $27.25 to $37.25 on tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

DANCE

“Paper Playground”: A relaxed and playful interactive dance performance for young imaginations, with two performances Saturday, Feb. 22 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre. Surrey Civic Theatres presentation, Surrey SPARK Stages. Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

COMEDY

Hot Flash Comedy with Syd Bosel, on Friday, March 14 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation. “Bring Your Friends—and Your Panty-Liners!” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Rahul Dua’s “Padhai Likhai” comedy show March 16 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com, call 604-507-6355. Group Bookings & Sponsorship: 639-999-0390, email contactrealityentertainment@gmail.com.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Saturday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0. Feb. 14-15: Ryan Williams; Feb. 21-22: Chris Griffin; Feb. 29/March 1: Hat Trick Comedy.

FUNDRAISERS

Boot Scootin’ Boogie gala hosted by Making Tomorrow Better, a local non-profit organization raising funds and awareness for mental health, on Saturday, March 1 at Northview Golf Course, Surrey, with live music by country artist Dave Hartney, “a fun Country & Western dress code, live and silent auction, hearty country appetizers, more. All proceeds support EmotionsBC, a fantastic local organization dedicated to mental health education and support. We’re expecting about 250 guests for this lively night of entertainment and fundraising.” Tickets $125, makingtomorrowbetter.org.

High Tea with Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and 4 other special guests to celebrate International Women’s Day while raising funds for SurreyCares Community Foundation, on Friday, March 7 at Civic Hotel. Live entertainment by a string trio with Surrey City Orchestra, “a special surprise performance,” a silent auction and more. Tickets $150 or $1,400 for 10, surreycares.org/events.

FESTIVALS

Ramadan Fest BC at Cloverdale Fairgrounds from March 5-9 with food and drink vendors, shopping, prayer space, lights and more. “This groundbreaking event is set to bring you a spiritual, delicious and community experience like you’ve never seen before,” event presenters promise. Info: salaamevents.com.

FOOD & BEVERAGES

Ukrainian Soul Food: Perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht available on the final Friday of every month as fundraiser, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108 Ave, Surrey. “Hot takeout or choose to dine in, as well as frozen products to stock your freezer. Cash only. For information, call 604-531-1923 or 604-581-0313.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Meditate” feature exhibit runs until spring 2025.

ARTS & CULTURE

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon: Surrey Art Gallery and Rungh magazine co-host event on International Women’s Day, Saturday, March 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Surrey Art Gallery. “An international initiative that builds a community of activists committed to closing information gaps related to gender, feminism, and the arts, beginning with Wikipedia. For over 10 years, they have welcomed anyone and everyone of all gender identities and expressions to attend or organize Art + Feminism events to edit Wikipedia—the largest public internet resource.” Info: 604-501-5566.

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets monthly on fourth Saturday (1-4 p.m., City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr. Surrey). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Multiple galleries at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Rajni Perera: Futures, to March 16; Cheryl Pagurek: Winter Garden, to April 27; Art by Surrey Secondary Students, Feb. 15 to April 27; Atheana Picha: Echoes, to June 18, 2027; Sandeep Johal: It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see, to June 18, 2027.

Tour and Conversation with Negarra A. Kudumu and Rajni Perera at Surrey Art Gallery on Saturday, March 1, 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. “The event will begin with a tour of Rajni Perera: Futures led by Perera and Negarra A. Kudumu followed by a conversation between the two on prominent themes in Perera’s work, namely her engagement with futurism, mythic creatures, and ancestors.”

Surrey UrbanScreen outdoor digital art gallery: Surrey City Centre Library building facing Surrey Civic Plaza, 10350 University Drive. Exhibition begins 30 minutes after sunset and ends at midnight, free admission. To Feb. 23: Nicolas Sassoon: Liquid Landscapes. “Colourful pixel animations with sound capture the movement of water, light, wind, and air from seven key geographic sites around Surrey.” Info: surrey.ca/urbanscreen.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. March 6: Chris Murdoch on “What’s Next? Maintaining Creativity as an Artist.”

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and jams at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Whalley Legion’s Vimy Lounge: Live music Friday-Sunday, Tuesday karaoke at #102-10626 City Parkway, Surrey. Info: (604) 582-0697, whalleylegion.org.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior hockey games (BCHL) at South Surrey Arena from fall to spring. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior A hockey games (PJHL) at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action from September to March. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

BUSINESS

Newton BIA annual general meeting Thursday, Feb. 20 (noon start) via Zoom. All Businesses and Property owners within the Newton BIA area are invited to attend (no charge). Info: https://www.newtonbia.com.

Networking Training: Beyond Handshakes: Modern Strategies for Effective Networking: Surrey Board of Trade event Feb. 25 at SBOT office, 7:45 a.m. Fee: $25 for members; $35 for general admission. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

Metro Vancouver’s Economic Future: Regional Leaders on Transportation, Land Use and Growth: Surrey Board of Trade event Feb. 26 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Local mayors Brad West and Mike Hurley attend for an in-depth discussion on the region’s economic future. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

Winter Bird Walks at Blackie Spit Park, South Surrey, on Feb. 22, 9 to 11 a.m. Free. “Discover migrating and overwintering birds and the diverse habitats that support them. Improve your bird identification skills, learn how to use iNaturalist as a data collection tool, discover how you can help protect wildlife in this park.” Email for info: stewardship@surrey.ca.

Community Tree Planting events in Surrey at various sites. “Help grow Surrey’s urban forest by planting trees and shrubs in your community park this spring.” Schedule and info: surrey.ca/news-events/events/community-tree-planting, email stewardship@surrey.ca.

Surrey Tree Sale Program: “Surrey residents can buy quality trees at an affordable price to help grow the urban forest.” Purchases are made online and then later picked up from Surrey Operations Centre. Info: surrey.ca/treesale.

Nature Work Parties: “Help care for Surrey parks by removing invasive plant species, cleaning up litter, and enhancing habitat within the park. Remove invasive plant species, clean up litter, and enhance habitat within the park. Tools and training are provided. Bring your family and friends; all ages are welcome.” For info and dates, visit surrey.ca/news-events/events/nature-work-parties.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. “Goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

KIDS/YOUTH

Youth Arts Council of Surrey (YACOS) is a branch of the Arts Council of Surrey run by youth for youth (ages 13-21) who want to get involved in the local arts community, with talent shows, play-writing competitions, film festivals, fashion shows. Info: artscouncilofsurrey.ca/yacos, 604-594-2700, instagram.com/youthartsca.

MYzone and MYgame After School Drop-in Programs run from October to June at seven locations across Surrey. “These fun programs provide children ages 8-12 the opportunity to explore a variety of activities during critical after-school hours in a safe and fully supervised environment.” Info: surrey.ca/activities-parks-recreation/recreation-programs/children-age-6-to-12/mygame-after-school-drop-in-program.

WALKS/RUNS

Guided Nature Walks at Surrey Nature Centre on various dates: “Join a Surrey Nature Centre team member for in-person guided walks to learn about nature and the diversity of Green Timbers Urban Forest. Walks are designed for all ages and will go rain or shine.” More info: 604-501-5100.

Surrey Trekkers Volksport Club: “A friendly walking club where everyone is welcome. We have a proud heritage as an associate of International Volkssporting with regularly scheduled walks throughout the Lower Mainland.” Walks are on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, most statutory holidays. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

SENIORS

Belinda’s Connection Café at Newton Cultural Centre: “A free monthly event for 55+ seniors to connect with others while participating in art-related activities,” on select dates, 10 a.m. to noon, register by email to lyn.verra.lay@gmail.com, call 778-879-4097, search “Belinda’s Connection Café” on Facebook.

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a friendly group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics, walks, etc. Our club is based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Julie, 604-218-2946.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531S-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and Mini Golf: Mini train rides through forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. Info: call 604-501-1232, visit bctrains.com.

Surreys Heritage Rail: Rides from Cloverdale Station. Arrive at least 15 minutes before departure to be able to enjoy all rides. Accessible. Parking is available at the station, at 17630 / Highway 10. Info: fvhrs.org.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon Family Group (for people affected by someone else’s drug use) in-person meetings on Monday evenings, from 7-8 p.m. at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey (north entrance).

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

GROUPS

Surrey Air Cadets: 278 Cormorant RCACS, launched in 2017, welcomes new members aged 12-18. “We parade (train) on Tuesday Evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. from September to June of each year,” at Princess Margaret Secondary School, 12870 72 Ave, Surrey. Info: surreycadets.ca, 778-832-0278.

CALLS

“Arts 2025”: Annual juried art showcase at Surrey Art Gallery seeks entries in several categories for summer exhibition. Deadline is March 28, forms on artscouncilofsurrey.ca or call 604-594-2700.

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group rehearses at Newton Cultural Centre under direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, an adult, non-audition , social justice, community choir.” First rehearsal of the season Tuesday, Sept. 10, Northwood United Church, 8855 156 St., Surrey, 7-9 p.m. New members welcome! For more information: https://www.aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: A mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band welcomes new members, particularly needing brass/horns. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m., September to June, at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. Email Membership@sfcb.ca, visit sfcb.ca.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has provided volunteer services and fundraising since 1947, and needs additional volunteers. “We manage the hospital gift shop, the lottery booth and hospital gift cart. All funds raised go towards enhancing patient comfort and promoting patient welfare, assisting with much needed hospital expansions and equipment, fostering good relations between Surrey Memorial Hospital and the community.” Visit the gift shop to learn more. Info: fraserhealth.ca/about-us/volunteer-opportunities/volunteer-surrey-memorial-hospital-and-jim-pattison-outpatient-care-and-surgery-centre.

Bell Performing Arts Centre seeks new volunteers. “Our volunteers gain experience in box office sales, ushering, concession sales, working with the public, and more. Get a backstage view of the arts in your community. Learn about teamwork, and experience the joy of giving something back to your community. Volunteers of various ages and all cultural backgrounds welcome.” For info call 604-507-6355. Application form on bellperformingartscentre.com.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization needs drivers in Surrey and other cities. Visit volunteercancerdrivers.ca.

Community Thrift Store: “Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society?” At 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.