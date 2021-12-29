Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society’s Annual Tree Chip is Almost Here

Don’t toss your Christmas trees yet!! Wait for one week into the new year so you can dispose of it in a way that also benefits and supports a charity!

Since 1994, Surrey Fire Fighters have been chipping trees and collecting donations benefiting the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society for youth and family programs. Trees are accepted to be chipped with a small cash donation.

On Januray 8th, bring your tree to Guildford Mall (105 Ave & 150 St) and show your support with a donation of an amount of your choosing.

You can come anytime between 8am and 4pm.

Make a day of it and grab a hot hococa with the family and follow it up with some shopping!

More details can be found HERE.

Happy chipping!

-Kate