Surrey Fusion Festival 2022

The City of Surrey is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Salish Peoples, including the q̓ic̓əy̓, q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓, and Semiahma land-based nations. Surrey Fusion Festival the ultimate celebration of food, music, and cultur returns to Holland Park on July 23 & 24, 2022 from 11am – 10pm. Presented by Coast Capital, Surrey Fusion Festival offers FREE admission for you to experience international, national, and local music and dance performances, Indigenous and cultural education, workshops, amusement rides, kid’s activities, and more! This year’s theme is CommUNITY. Visit over 40 cultural pavilions to learn about the traditions and history of how people gather and unite in countries from all over the world. Surrey Fusion Festival encourages participants to build bridges between cultures and to celebrate our similarities and differences through shared experiences. Surrey R&B duo MANILA GREY and Canadian hip-hop artist Shad will perform on Saturday, July 23, and Indian-Punjabi singer Sharry Mann and Surrey-based Zora Randhawa will headline on Sunday, July 24.

2022 Headliners:

*MANILA GREY

*Shad

*Sharry Mann

*Zora Randhawa

XL The Band | Babylung | Balaklava Blues | Golosa La Orquesta | Curtis Clear Sky & the Constellationz | Mattmac | Á’a:líya | Nadjiwan | Luv Randhawa | Sadé Awele and Serengeti | Yvonne Kushe | Francis Arevalo | Julio Avila Cuban Band | Helene Duguay featuring Murray Porter | A-SLAM | Ginalina | Salsahall Collective ft. Aaron Ross | ”Tiger” Will Mason | Vancouver Okinawa Taiko | The Spindle Whorl Dancers | Stars Of The North Drum Group | Korean Traditional Arts Society | Islanders | Marlin Ramazinni | Cookin’ with Brass | Edgar Muenala | V-love | Argel MDR | Alec Doré | Jada Klein | Andy the Musical Scientist | Bero Saker Fusion |

Yuki the Juggler | Nahualli Folklore Society | Ivan Hartle | ROOTS Peruvian Folk Dance | Zumba | Hua Xia Multiculture Society | Nepal Cultural Society of BC | Akshaya | Robin Layne – Marimba Workshop | Shilpa Shankar – Bharatanatyam Dance | Rhythm Resource | Dutch Network

& many more!

Over 40 Pavilions | Indigenous Village | Four Musical Stages | Two Dance Stages | Kid’s Stage | Dance Lessons | Workshops | Cultural Cooking Arena | Youth Cooking Showdown

