Surrey Fusion Festival Celebrates 15 Years

The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for it’s 15th year of celebrations on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 at Holland Park. The huge two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said “On behalf of Council, I am thrilled to invite residents back to Holland Park to experience the ultimate celebration of food, music, and culture at Surrey’s Fusion Festival. This great summer event is an opportunity for all to explore the world through live entertainment, workshops, and delicious food. A special thank you to our presenting sponsor Coast Capital for your stalwart support over the past 15 years.”

There’s going to be 8 stages, 40 cultural pavilions and over 200 performers going both days from 11Am – 10PM plus most importantly – food trucks.

Are you going to check out the Surrey Fusion Festival this year?

– Jeremy