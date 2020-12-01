Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s Jane Adams Named One of Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs

The Surrey Hospitals Foundation is pleased to announce that their President and CEO Jane Adams, has been honoured as one of Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs, presented by KPMG in the 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards.

The winners were announced by Women’s Executive Network (WXN) and Presenting Partner KPMG today, recognizing 106 outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders. The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN’s Diversity Council of Canada.

Adams joined the Surrey Hospitals Foundation as President and CEO in 2007, and since then, she has grown the Foundation’s reach collaborating with other organizations and charities to achieve the common goal of improving healthcare impacts and quality of lives of patients.

Through her leadership, the Foundation has been instrumental in helping some of B.C.’s most innovative healthcare infrastructure expansions, such as: the Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Critical Care Tower; the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, raising more than $10 million in just over three months; the construction of B.C.’s largest stabilization unit for children and youth with mental illness; Surrey’s first pediatric ER; the creation of Timber Creek, a tertiary mental health facility for adults; and B.C.’s first mental health and addictions urgent response centre.

“On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Jane for achieving this national accolade and recognition for her instrumental leadership, dedication and her ability to make a tremendous impact as a trailblazer in all aspects of her career,” says Ron Knight, Board Chair of the Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “Since she took the helm, her leadership has truly transformed the Foundation, including expanding its scope from supporting one hospital, to many healthcare facilities like the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgical Centre, and Czorny Alzheimer Centre.”

“I feel extremely privileged to receive this award and I’m thankful to the Women’s Executive Network and KPMG for this incredible honour,” says Jane Adams, President and CEO of the Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “My goal in life has always been to make a real difference in people’s lives whether it’s in improving healthcare, influencing the workplace, or contributing to our communities. I have been fortunate to have been mentored and supported by amazing women and men, and am surrounded by extraordinary community champions who inspire me every day to make an impact.”

Adams was also recently recognized as “Leader of the Year” and “Community Builder of the Year” by the Surrey Now Leader’s Community Leader Awards.

WXN brings together remarkable women and men, creating opportunities to learn from each other, enrich careers and make a difference for female colleagues. The WXN Top 100 Awards opens doors for women to achieve higher levels of excellence by proving that opportunities are increasing for female leaders to have an impact at the highest organizational levels.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2020Top100Winners.

About WXN:

Women’s Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is Canada’s #1 and only national organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. https://wxnetwork.com/

About Surrey Hospitals Foundation:

Surrey Hospitals Foundation is the largest non-government funder of health care for families in Surrey and surrounding Fraser Valley communities. The Foundation supports the major health facilities in the region, Surrey Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre (JPOCSC), as well as numerous specialized programs for newborns, children, adults and seniors. The Foundation invests in the future of health care by funding innovative research in Surrey that can lead to medical breakthroughs. https://surreyhospitalsfoundation.com