Surrey Outdoor Pools Begin Opening May 16

City of Surrey outdoor pools are set to welcome back guests over the next two months, which will see all pools open by June 25!

Most pools are opening between one week and one month earlier this year, to align with the school schedule and to provide additional swim opportunities for the community.

“Surrey’s outdoor pools play a valuable role in our communities during the summer months, not only providing residents exercise and recreation opportunities, but as a place to escape the heat. With pandemic restrictions lifted, I am especially pleased that we are able to open all the outdoor pools earlier this summer for our residents to enjoy.” -Mayor Doug McCallum

Pool Opening Schedule:

May 16: Bear Creek (13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway (17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside (15455 – 26 Avenue)

June 4: Hjorth Road (10277 – 148 Street)

June 25: Kwantlen (13035 – 104 Avenue) Holly (10662 – 148 Street) Port Kells (19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin (13313 68 Avenue)



Admission for public swimming is free on a first come, first serve basis with regular capacities. Lane swimming is again available this year and certified, instructor-led Red Cross swimming lessons will be available for a fee.

Staff will continue to prioritize the health and safety of the public with regular cleaning procedures. Visitors are reminded to stay home if sick, respect others’ personal space and to adhere to all pool safety protocols.

To learn more, visit www.surrey.ca/outdoorpools. For swimming lesson rates and schedule information, visit: www.tidesout.com.