Surrey police arrest 1 person in connection with early-morning Whalley fire

One man has been arrested in connection with an overnight fire that has damaged at least one business in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday (March 24), two Surrey Police Service frontline officers were on patrol in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood when they noticed smoke and a burning smell coming from a small strip mall on the southwest corner or 108 Avenue and City Parkway, an SPS release said.

“As officers stopped to investigate the source of the smoke, they located a man leaving a business and arrested him.”

Two ladder trucks, three engines and more than 25 firefighters fought the second-alarm fire for several hours. Firefighters were still at the scene Monday morning, with the blaze causing overnight road closures on 108 Avenue, with the potential for additional road closures throughout the morning, the release noted.

No one was injured in the fire. Both Surrey Fire Service and SPS fire investigators will be attending to evaluate the damage to any businesses and determine the cause of the fire.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone who has information is asked to please call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-23197 (SP), or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca to remain anonymous.