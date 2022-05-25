Surrey RCMP need your help in finding sexual assault suspect

Surrey Mounties are searching for a man who is a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in her home. On May 21, a woman called police reporting her home had been broken into and that she was sexually assaulted by a man she did not know. Mounties say the suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Matthew Christopher Hamm. They are asking the public to call 911 if they spot him. Hamm is described as 5’10″ tall, 170 lbs, with black, greying, curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, jeans, and dark runners with white soles

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.