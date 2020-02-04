Surrey RCMP search for ‘high risk’ missing woman

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing female.

Lauren BENNETT was last seen at 0400 hours on January 31st, 2020 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

BENNETT is described as a 34 year old Caucasian female with a fair complexion, 5’9 ft, slim build, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. (Please see attached photo). Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-15956.