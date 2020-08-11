Surrey Rec Centers to Begin Opening!

Surrey’s Response to COVID-19

Last updated: August 7, 2020 at 4:00 pm

As the province moves through its Restart Plan, we’re taking a phased approach that will see programs, services and facilities start to reopen once we are clear that:

we can protect the health, safety and well-being of our staff and residents;

the public demand is there; and

we’ve determined the fiscal implications of any change.

City Hall continues to be by appointment only, while the Operations Centre is closed to the public. In the meantime, we encourage you to use the City’s online services.

For more information on our response to COVID-19, please refer to our 10-Point Action Plan to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is updated every 2 weeks.

Latest News

Signage for Businesses

If you require signage for your restaurant or business in Surrey, we have created two options for you:

Reopening Schedule

As part of our phased approach, Parks, Recreation & Culture facilities will gradually begin to reopen, starting on August 17 with the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex arena, and continue with additional facilities through the fall. Facilities will have modified hours and programs. See below for currently scheduled re-opening dates (subject to change).

Check back in the coming weeks for detailed facility and schedule information.

Review our COVID-19 Safety Protocols to know what to expect when we’ve re-opened.

August 17:

North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex (arena only)

September 8:

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre

Clayton Hall

Cloverdale Ball Park Fieldhouse

Cloverdale Mini Rec

Cloverdale Recreation Centre

Cloverdale Arena

Don Christian Community Centre

Elgin Centre

Fleetwood Community Centre

Fraser Heights Recreation Centre

Guildford Recreation Centre (no pool)

Newton Recreation Centre (no pool)

South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre

South Surrey Arena

Surrey Sports & Leisure Complex (fitness)

Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena (1 sheet of ice)

September 9:

Museum of Surrey

Surrey Arts Centre/Surrey Art Gallery

Surrey Libraries (City Centre, Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Ocean Park, Semiahmoo

and Strawberry Hill branches)

September 14:

Kensington Prairie Community Centre

Mid-October:

Surrey Sport & Leisure Aquatic Centre

Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena

See more closure and opening information.

Read more Surrey-based COVID-19 News & Updates.

