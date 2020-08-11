Surrey Rec Centers to Begin Opening!

Surrey’s Response to COVID-19
Last updated: August 7, 2020 at 4:00 pm
As the province moves through its Restart Plan, we’re taking a phased approach that will see programs, services and facilities start to reopen once we are clear that:
- we can protect the health, safety and well-being of our staff and residents;
- the public demand is there; and
- we’ve determined the fiscal implications of any change.
City Hall continues to be by appointment only, while the Operations Centre is closed to the public. In the meantime, we encourage you to use the City’s online services.
For more information on our response to COVID-19, please refer to our 10-Point Action Plan to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is updated every 2 weeks.
Latest News
Signage for Businesses
If you require signage for your restaurant or business in Surrey, we have created two options for you:
Reopening Schedule
As part of our phased approach, Parks, Recreation & Culture facilities will gradually begin to reopen, starting on August 17 with the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex arena, and continue with additional facilities through the fall. Facilities will have modified hours and programs. See below for currently scheduled re-opening dates (subject to change).
Check back in the coming weeks for detailed facility and schedule information.
Review our COVID-19 Safety Protocols to know what to expect when we’ve re-opened.
August 17:
- North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex (arena only)
September 8:
- Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre
- Clayton Hall
- Cloverdale Ball Park Fieldhouse
- Cloverdale Mini Rec
- Cloverdale Recreation Centre
- Cloverdale Arena
- Don Christian Community Centre
- Elgin Centre
- Fleetwood Community Centre
- Fraser Heights Recreation Centre
- Guildford Recreation Centre (no pool)
- Newton Recreation Centre (no pool)
- South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre
- South Surrey Arena
- Surrey Sports & Leisure Complex (fitness)
- Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena (1 sheet of ice)
September 9:
- Museum of Surrey
- Surrey Arts Centre/Surrey Art Gallery
- Surrey Libraries (City Centre, Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Ocean Park, Semiahmoo
and Strawberry Hill branches)
September 14:
- Kensington Prairie Community Centre
Mid-October:
- Surrey Sport & Leisure Aquatic Centre
- Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena
See more closure and opening information.
Read more Surrey-based COVID-19 News & Updates.
Follow us on Twitter @CityofSurrey for COVID-19 announcements as they happen.