Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux Announces Resignation

I have been proud to serve the constituents of Surrey in Surrey-Panorama, Surrey-Cloverdale and most recently, Surrey South for the last 13 years. It is with gratitude that I reflect on what has been an immense honour, not only to serve my community as an MLA in both government and opposition, but also my Province as a member of cabinet. This role has been exciting, challenging, and exasperating, often at the same time, but I whole-heartedly believe in our democratic system, and in our collective ability to build a better tomorrow, step-by-step.