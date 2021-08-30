Surrey Spotlight: 3 Dogs Brewing

For this weeks Surrey Spotlight we caught up with one of the most popular (and delicious) breweries in White Rock, 3 Dogs Brewing! We spoke to the owner Pam about starting a business with her husband and son, what it takes to make great beer, and what their plans are for the future… spoiler alert, they’re opening a TAP house soon!

3 Dogs is an incredibly fun, welcoming & delicious place to go to meet up with friends, enjoy some great beer & snacks, and meet some awesome people in the community! Located at 1515 Johnston Rd 3 dogs has everything you need for a fun afternoon!

Hear our interview with Pam below!

Check out some of the fun stuff you can expect to see when walking into 3 Dogs Brewing on their Instagram page below!