Surrey Spotlight: Afghan Kitchen

Afghan Kitchen is a local family run restaurant in Grandview corners with a beautiful atmosphere and delicious food, all inspired by moms recipes. Owner Hassib has thoughtfully curated every corner of afghan kitchen to bring a little bit of home to Surrey. Once nominated for Best New Business by the surrey board of trade, Afghan kitchen will not disappoint. The menu features everything from lentil stew to lamb shoulder, drool worthy kebab and so much more! Check out their full menu at AKSurrey.com and listen to my full interview with Hassib to learn more about Afghan Kitchen and the inspiration behind it!