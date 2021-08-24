Surrey Spotlight: Aldila Boutique

Hi friends!

This week for our Surrey Spotlight, I had the chance to chat with Elif Costello and highlight her amazing store in South Surrey called Aldila Boutique!

Elif is the second generation owner of the boutique and has followed in her parents footsteps, keeping women in south surrey dressed to impress!

Here is a summary on Aldilas Boutique:

The Aldila experience starts when you walk in the door and the relationship continues for many years to come.

Since 1986, this Canadian owned and operated company strives to be the leader in women’s fashion from business day to weekend casual. No matter what your personal style we have you covered with novelty brands like Joseph Ribkoff, Dolcezza, Up Pants, Yest, Soya Concept, Charlie B and many more. Our collections feature versatile, affordable and quality pieces for all occasions, day or evening. Our bold and colourful scarves and unique jewelry are a great add on to any stylish outfit. We continue to showcase new lines and designers to complement our classic favourites, and update our made in Vancouver private label.

Our first location opened on Robson street in Vancouver and 30+ years later, this primarily women run business has expanded to six locations across Lower Mainland Vancouver, Kelowna and Calgary.

Women’s fashion is ever changing and because every woman is uniquely different, Aldila Boutique goes ‘beyond’ your expectations (aldilaboutique.com).

Elif and I had a nice chat over the phone where she answered some questions people may have as a new customer.

Take a listen here:

Thank you to Elif for telling us all about your amazing boutique.

Check out their website HERE.

If you want yourself, or a friend to be in an upcoming “Surrey Spotlight” nominate yourself now!

-Kate Tattersall