Surrey Spotlight: Boho On The Go

Boho On The Go was created by Dori who worked in the travel industry for over 24 years and experienced so many wonderful memories visiting different places. She wanted to take the essence from each of these adventures and create NEW special memories in my her own backyard of White Rock, BC. Thats where Brooke and Rio come in, the 74 Boler and the 67 VW bus. They can be rented together or separately, depending on your needs. Options are endless with these two, their talents range from photo shoots, weddings, special/corporate events, wine tours, prom, or tv/movie props. If you can dream it, they can pretty much make that dream come true. A little imagination can go a long way with these two. So follow along on the adventures on Instagram and Facebook and visit their website -> bohoonthego.caListen to my full interview with Dori below!