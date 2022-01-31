Surrey Spotlight: Emilio Finatti Pizzeria

Emilio Finatti Pizzeria is an award winning thin crust pizzeria with locations in White Rock, Langley & Port Coquitlam. Aaron is the Director Of Operations and has always been a foodie, so in 2005 he decided to bring his dream to life by opening up Emilio Finatti in White Rock, serving the community with delicious & unique pizzas. Follow them on instagram to stay up to date on their weekly featured pizzas like the orange county chicken, or the macaroni homie.. YUP you heard me right macaroni on pizza, you can follow them @EmilioFinatti. Listen to my full interview with Aaron below as he explains the best education he got when it came to running a business was starting one, WHY he named the pizzeria Emilio Finatti & a couple of hidden secrets on how to make your pizza experience with Emilio Finatti even better! Listen below!