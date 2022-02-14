Surrey Spotlight: Grecos Specialty Food Market

Grecos Specialty Food Market is a hidden treasure here in Surrey. It is a European specialty foods store, with products from around the world. They have A vast selection of imported cheeses, specialty meats, olive oils, vinegars, fine chocolates, biscuits, crackers, French linens, tableware from France, Germany, Spain, England… Seriously this store is a MUST visit when planning your next dinner party or even your Friday night in. Located at 6886 King George Blvd, Surrey, you’ll want to give yourself at least 30 minutes to go and enjoy & browse all of the amazing products, and chat with the knowledgeable employees. Follow Grecos on instagram to stay up to date on all the new items and products featured in the speciality store @grecosspecialtyfoodmarket