Surrey Spotlight: Surrey SPCA 2022 Furball

The Surrey SPCA’s Furball is back and you can still get hands on tickets to enjoy an evening full of animal lovers on Saturday June 4th, 2022 at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception, sip on something ‘bubbly’ while you peruse and bid on silent auction items. Afterward, a delicious 3-course meal will be served in the Sheraton Guildford ballroom, followed by live music, inspirational stories from staff and special guests, and plenty of fun games and raffles. They have a number of exciting items available to bid on through the Silent Auction and Live Auction, with proceeds benefiting abused, neglected, and abandoned animals.

Get your hands on tickets and learn more about the wonderful event HERE