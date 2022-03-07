Surrey Spotlight: The Clayton Public House

The Clayton Public House is a restaurant in Surrey with 2 massive patios, beautiful views and DELICIOUS eats. They have something for everyone including: Monday night pizza + paint night, Tuesday trivia and wings, Wednesday crab and prawn night, Thursday bingo, DJ’s on Friday and Saturday, weekend brunch and did I mention DAILY happy hour?! Seriously if you’re not already on your way get up and go! The Clayton Public House is located at 5640 188 St, Surrey, and you can follow them @theclaytonpublichouse on Instagram to stay up to date with all upcoming events and of course to check out all their drool worthy food. Listen to my full interview with Owner & Marketing Director, Carmen, below!