Surrey Spotlight: The Handpicked Home

Your one stop shop to all local & unique home goods… but also so much more:

“Located in the heart of uptown White Rock & on the traditional, unceded territory of the Semiahmoo First Nation & broader territory of the Coast Salish Peoples, our mission at The Handpicked Home is to provide our customers with a unique & fulfilling shopping experience through introducing handpicked & locally designed home décor & gift items, meant to warm the heart & home. From homewares to gourmet foods & inspiring items for our littlest babes, our shop will allow you to decorate your home & gift-give through a style that is truly unique & reflective of you!

Opened in the Summer of 2015, The Handpicked Home continues to grow daily and add to its unique product mix to keep customers excited for what more is in store. From the start, the shop has been voted each year a combination of Best Home Decor Shop, Best Gift Shop and Best Art & Collectable Shop of the Peninsula! I have also been nominated for People’s Choice Award from Small Business BC for 2017; and Business Person of the Year for South Surrey & White Rock in 2018. I was honored to be awarded 2019’s Business Leader of the Year (U40) from the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce, and my heart is full over the support & love that has come with this amazing recognition. 2020 was finished off by being awarded Best Customer Service in White Rock by the White Rock Business Improvement Association, as well as Best Artisan Product Provider of the Year by the Canada Prestige Awards. I am grateful for continued support in 2021, having been nominated for Best Youth Entrepreneur through Small Business BC; in RBC’s Women of Influence Awards; and awarded a top business in the 2021 Travel & Hospitality Awards as well as a 2021 Best Business in Canada through the Canadian Business Review Board.

Bringing back the fun, connected, human side to shopping — that is our goal for our customers. We hope you enjoy The Handpicked Home as much as we enjoy having you. As always, thank you for supporting local & all your small shop love!”

Check out The Handpicked Home Official Website & see inside the store below: