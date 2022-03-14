Surrey Spotlight: The Paranormal Road Trippers

History has a voice and The Paranormal Road Trippers want to listen. There are so many untold and unshared mysteries from beyond the grave. It could be in the form of an abandoned, forgotten town in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, to a shut down asylum in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland. These places have a story to be told. Books, Television, and Social Media can only cover so much. The Paranormal Road Trippers seek to find the “off the record” conversations with locals, the small town folklore, and the direct conversations with the dead. The Paranormal Road Trippers set out to obtain evidence to connect history with paranormal claims. Follow along with them @theparanormalroadtrippers on Instagram and listen to my full interview with Mike and Sandra below!