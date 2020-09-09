Surrey Woman on Cloud Nine after Winning a Million Dollars

For Em Giang, winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize from the August 12, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw feels like an otherworldly experience. The avid gardener from Surrey still feels like she’s floating after receiving her life-changing prize from BCLC.

“It’s very surreal,” she said. “I know that I’ve won, but with this amount it’s like an out-of-body experience.”

Giang purchased her winning ticket at the Fleetwood Town Pantry at 15588 Fraser Highway and checked it from home using the BCLC Lotto! app. At first, she thought she’d won $100,000, but upon showing the ticket to her boyfriend, she realized her prize was much bigger.

“I just sat there and didn’t know what to do,” she recalled. “I was shaking!”

Giang said her top priority for the win is saving for her family and she’s also pondering purchasing a new car. But, she’s not in any rush.

“Right now my head and my body are not with me: Once I come down and calm down, I will think about it.”

So far in 2020, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $82 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). Anyone can win, and #YouCouldBeNext! Watch some amazing lottery winner stories online. Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.