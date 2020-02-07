Survey shows nearly all people in Surrey drive to work

(Press Release from Surrey Board of Trade)

The Surrey Board of Trade will be formally releasing the results of its 4th Annual Surrey Road Survey at today’s 2020 Economic Forecast Lunch at the Civic Hotel at 12pm. (February 6).

“In this annual road survey, the message is clear,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “We need planning and action that anticipates population growth and ensure that continued investment in our roads as well as utilizing innovative transit technologies throughout all of Surrey.”

Patterns continue to emerge with four years of comparable data. Surrey’s network of over 4,500 lane kilometres of road is seeing an increasing number of commuter and commercial users.

The Surrey Board of Trade resulted in the following general conclusions:

Widen on-and-off ramps of bridges; Plan all major infrastructure projects that anticipates needs and that results in infrastructure construction well in advance of increased demand, not long after the capacity is exceeded That all levels of government work together to develop an inter-regional South Fraser Economic Transportation Plan; one that would not be subject to election cycles but based on best transportation practices and needs.

Survey Highlights:

The daily commute 53% Respondents live and work in Surrey – this has remained comparable to all levels since 2016 23.5% work in Surrey but live South of the Fraser or Metro Vancouver, comparable to 2016 92.9% drove their own vehicle to work – up from 2018 (81.3%) and 2016 (87.1%) but comparable to 2017 (92.6%) 1.8% walked to work, down from 4.4% in 2018 and 2% in 2016 but up from 0.9% in 2017 Traveling for business 23.5% drive 2-3 days per week, down from 40% in 2016, 27.8% in 2017, and 26.7% in 2019 10.4% rarely drive, an increase of 2.2% from 2016, but a drop of 4.4% from 2017 and 0.7% from 2019 Travel destinations 20.4% travel within Surrey in 2019, up 2% from 2016, 4% from 2017 and 4.5% in 2018 51.4% travel throughout South Fraser (Surrey plus options combined), an increase of 12.4% compared to the previous year 51.3% travel throughout Metro Vancouver, down from last year but comparable to 2016 and 2017 Employee travel 45.7% Respondents estimate that 0-20% of their colleagues travel for business, up by 5% from previous years 52.2% of colleagues travel 1 to 2 hours per day on average, up from 49% in 2016 but down from 60% in 2018 Top 3 corridors

requiring attention 52.2% Chose arterial widening to 5 lanes on Fraser Hwy between Whalley Blvd and 148 St, including through Green Timbers Park 53.9% Support South Surrey/Hwy 99 Interchanges: 24 Ave, 32 Ave, and 152 St overpass 43.5% Want 152 Street widened to 4 lanes from 40 Ave to 50 Ave. Top choice for road connections 64.8% Prioritized a 20th Avenue Overpass: a new Hwy 99 overpass with improvements to 152 St Top 3 intersections requiring attention 40.2% 64 Ave and 168 St 31.6% 24 Ave and 156 St 32.1% Want improvements at Fraser Hwy and 184 St Transit needed 66.4% Respondents rated Rapid Transit on Fraser Hwy (City Centre to Langley) from Should have to Definitely need it 66% Respondents determined that later bus service on select routes from Should have to Definitely need it 63.9% believe that new bus service to neighbourhoods not served by transit from Should have to Definitely need it Safety first 90.3% Agree to strongly agree that traffic fatalities & serious injuries are preventable 89.4% Agree to strongly agree that it is a shared responsibility between drivers and planners to make roads safer 82% Would reduce speed near elementary schools Ridesharing 63.5% Want Ridesharing services without pickup location restrictions Bike sharing 59.7% of Respondents would be very unlikely to cycle to work if Surrey had bike sharing 12.3% of Respondents would be Very likely to Somewhat likely to use bike sharing Bridges wanted 79.1% Want Pattullo Bridge to have 6 lanes available on opening day 65.2% Want a bridge (whether as originally planned or with fewer lanes) to replace Massey Tunnel; only 15.6% would support expanding the tunnel with another tube & upgrades

“The Surrey Board of Trade believes that transportation is one of the key economic foundations of building our city. The Surrey Board of Trade advocates in support of transportation infrastructure improvements for the safe and efficient movement of people and commercial traffic throughout Surrey. To do this, we need to continually assess areas in Surrey that may be impediments for businesses and industry.”

