Survey shows nearly all people in Surrey drive to work

(Press Release from Surrey Board of Trade)
The Surrey Board of Trade will be formally releasing the results of its 4th Annual Surrey Road Survey at today’s 2020 Economic Forecast Lunch at the Civic Hotel at 12pm. (February 6).
“In this annual road survey, the message is clear,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “We need planning and action that anticipates population growth and ensure that continued investment in our roads as well as utilizing innovative transit technologies throughout all of Surrey.”
Patterns continue to emerge with four years of comparable data. Surrey’s network of over 4,500 lane kilometres of road is seeing an increasing number of commuter and commercial users.
The Surrey Board of Trade resulted in the following general conclusions:
- Widen on-and-off ramps of bridges;
- Plan all major infrastructure projects that anticipates needs and that results in infrastructure construction well in advance of increased demand, not long after the capacity is exceeded
- That all levels of government work together to develop an inter-regional South Fraser Economic Transportation Plan; one that would not be subject to election cycles but based on best transportation practices and needs.
Survey Highlights:
|The daily commute
|53% Respondents live and work in Surrey – this has remained comparable to all levels since 2016
23.5% work in Surrey but live South of the Fraser or Metro Vancouver, comparable to 2016
92.9% drove their own vehicle to work – up from 2018 (81.3%) and 2016 (87.1%) but comparable to 2017 (92.6%)
1.8% walked to work, down from 4.4% in 2018 and 2% in 2016 but up from
0.9% in 2017
|Traveling for business
|23.5% drive 2-3 days per week, down from 40% in 2016, 27.8% in 2017, and 26.7% in 2019
10.4% rarely drive, an increase of 2.2% from 2016, but a drop of 4.4% from
2017 and 0.7% from 2019
|Travel destinations
|20.4% travel within Surrey in 2019, up 2% from 2016, 4% from 2017 and 4.5% in 2018
51.4% travel throughout South Fraser (Surrey plus options combined), an increase of 12.4% compared to the previous year
51.3% travel throughout Metro Vancouver, down from last year but comparable
to 2016 and 2017
|Employee travel
|45.7% Respondents estimate that 0-20% of their colleagues travel for business, up by 5% from previous years
52.2% of colleagues travel 1 to 2 hours per day on average, up from 49% in 2016 but down from 60% in 2018
|Top 3 corridors
requiring attention
|52.2% Chose arterial widening to 5 lanes on Fraser Hwy between Whalley Blvd and 148 St, including through Green Timbers Park
53.9% Support South Surrey/Hwy 99 Interchanges: 24 Ave, 32 Ave, and 152 St overpass
43.5% Want 152 Street widened to 4 lanes from 40 Ave to 50 Ave.
|Top choice for road
connections
|64.8% Prioritized a 20th Avenue Overpass: a new Hwy 99 overpass with improvements to 152 St
|Top 3 intersections requiring attention
|40.2% 64 Ave and 168 St
31.6% 24 Ave and 156 St
32.1% Want improvements at Fraser Hwy and 184 St
|Transit needed
|66.4% Respondents rated Rapid Transit on Fraser Hwy (City Centre to Langley) from Should have to Definitely need it
66% Respondents determined that later bus service on select routes from Should have to Definitely need it
63.9% believe that new bus service to neighbourhoods not served by transit from Should have to Definitely need it
|Safety first
|90.3% Agree to strongly agree that traffic fatalities & serious injuries are preventable
89.4% Agree to strongly agree that it is a shared responsibility between drivers and planners to make roads safer
82% Would reduce speed near elementary schools
|Ridesharing
|63.5% Want Ridesharing services without pickup location restrictions
|Bike sharing
|59.7% of Respondents would be very unlikely to cycle to work if Surrey had bike sharing
12.3% of Respondents would be Very likely to Somewhat likely to use bike sharing
|Bridges wanted
|79.1% Want Pattullo Bridge to have 6 lanes available on opening day
65.2% Want a bridge (whether as originally planned or with fewer lanes) to replace Massey Tunnel; only 15.6% would support expanding the tunnel with another tube & upgrades
“The Surrey Board of Trade believes that transportation is one of the key economic foundations of building our city. The Surrey Board of Trade advocates in support of transportation infrastructure improvements for the safe and efficient movement of people and commercial traffic throughout Surrey. To do this, we need to continually assess areas in Surrey that may be impediments for businesses and industry.”
OTHER COMMENTS:
- Improve access to 116 Avenue over Highway 17 – we have one way out and it is often bogged down
- More traffic policing in high incidence areas
- Trucks should not be allowed on the main roads/bridges, freeway during rush hour. They can travel between 7 PM – 7 AM and 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM. Go like London and charge a fee for commercial vehicles at peak times of day
- The survey does not mention the Interurban Line, which has been overlooked. In order to gauge the effectiveness of transportation and to get a clear picture of the needs, all options must be included in the survey
- Widen Newton corridors/roadways (e.g. 88 + 72 Ave/ King George Blvd + 128 Street)
- Increase investments for more sidewalks, bus pull-outs, especially on 104 avenue and curb ramps
- Increase lands north and south along 168 Street
- Improve 148 Street starting from 104 Avenue and King George from 104 to South Surrey
- Ensure that bridges have a dedicated bus lane and a fixed rail transit option
- Any rapid transit in Surrey must be underground
- Add micro mobility solutions around transit hubs
- Address traffic flow between cities