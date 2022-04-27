Take part in the Fleetwood BIA’s first annual Easter Egg Mural Hunt! Want to see gorgeous springtime murals and have a chance to win prizes from local businesses?! Read the contest details below:

1. Find the murals by @sparklebysylvia on the windows of select Fleetwood businesses that contain Easter Eggs – not all of the springtime murals will contain them!

2. Post pictures of the murals that you find to Facebook and/or Instagram, and tag @fleetwoodbia, @sparklebysylvia, and @getintheloopsurreywhiterock!

You must post all the windows with the Easter Eggs to be considered for the prize draw, but we encourage you to post photos of the other springtime murals as well for bonus entries!

3. Some of the businesses with window murals have QR codes for hidden offers and promotions on the @getintheloopsurreywhiterock app! Be sure to look out for these as well and scan for