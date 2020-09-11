Take the Leap with Skydive Vancouver!

If you’re a nervous nelly like me where the thought of jumping out of a plane, plummeting 10,000 feet to the earth makes you want to throw up (how can it NOT?!) – Skydive Vancouver is here to put your fears to rest!

Jess Harper’s family has run the company for more than 40 years and has more than 14,000 skydives under his belt! The guy’s even done fun, performance stunts for shows like the Amazing Race, so you won’t find a more experienced or chill sky diver!

I spoke to Jess on what makes the sport an actually really fun, safe, and dare I say CALMING experience, as well the unforgettable experience taking South Surrey resident Barbara Renflesh up for her 90th birthday! 90 years old! Absolutely insane!

Watch Barbara’s epic jump below! (Click ‘Watch on Facebook’)

Skydive Vancouver operates out of Abbotsford. Call them up today for an unforgettable experience!