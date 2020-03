Rob Rice (Beast Coast Authentic Clothing) and Greg Snurnitsyn (Bins2GO) chat with Neil about their new Trash Talk Incentive that they hope to go across Canada with. The goal is to clean up our communities of Industrial, Commercial, and Household Illegal Dumping starting in Surrey. #youarepulsefm

Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/pulse1077/cleaning-up-surrey-trash-talk-guys-interview