Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Surprise Studio Session Special On Disney+ TONIGHT!

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement. You haven’t seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus” – Taylor Swift

Waking up to this Tweet was a very pleasant surprise for ALL Swiftys out there.. Taylor Swift and the rest of the album’s personnel, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), assembled for the first time together at Long Pond Studio in upstate New York (where The National recorded “Sleep Well Beast”) to perform all 17 songs on the album in order. They secretly recorded the album ‘Folklore’ thousands of miles apart from each other earlier this year. They had never been in the same room together until they filmed the “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” special, earlier this September.

The film will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus tonight at midnight!