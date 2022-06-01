Teens Pepper Spray & Steal Shoes From A Man After Arranging Facebook Marketplace Sale

Information from Port Moody Police Website:

On May 30, 2022 just after 2:00 pm, Port Moody Police frontline officers responded to a robbery in the Pleasantside neighborhood of Port Moody. The victim arranged to sell a pair of shoes from Facebook Marketplace. Two men arrived at his residence and after several minutes, pepper sprayed the victim and took off with the shoes. The victim suffered minor injuries from the spray. One of the suspects walked right up to a recording camera.

The first suspect (shown in image) is described as an approximately 18 year old Asian male, 5’8″ tall, short black hair, glasses, slim build, puffy black jacket, black pants and a black Nike backpack. The second suspect is described as an approximately 18 year old Asian male, 6’0″ tall, black short hair, slim build, wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

“This was a brazen daytime robbery and we are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects” states Constable Sam Zacharias, also noting “we urge the public to exercise caution when making private sales. We encourage the community to utilize public venues, like a police station parking lot, to exchange goods safely.”

Constable Sam Zacharias, #122

Community & Media Relations Officer

Port Moody Police Department

sam.zacharias@portmoodypolice.com

(photo from Port Moody Police)