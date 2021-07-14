The BEST Healthy Late-Night Dessert You NEED To Try!

Allow me to put on my chef hat real quick… BecauseI have figured out an amazing go-to dessert to eat when you want to have something healthy but still kick that sweet tooth craving.

I posted my recipe on tiktok and to my surprise MANY people liked it. Im talking 22,000 views and almost 2,000 likes. Wow!

So, I figured it was time I shared the recipe here with you for my “Healthy Apple Crumble in a Mug”. Yes it is as amazing as it sounds.

Here’s how to do it:

Cut an apple into bite sized wedges and place in mug

Coat generously with cinnamon

Microwave for 40 second intervals – stirring in between until you get a softer apple texture and cinnamon glaze

Drizzle with maple syrup OR Honey (more healthy)

Top with Granola

ENJOY!

It’s seriously SO easy and tastes just like apple crumble (but with no guilt)!

Watch my tiktok video HERE for a step by step tutorial.

Let me know if you try it! I’d love for you to send pictures to @katevtattersall or @pulse1077 on Instagram!

Bon Appetit!

-Kate Tattersall