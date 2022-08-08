The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival Returns, August 10

One of the most popular additions in recent years to the Lower Mainland’s summer calendar will soon be here again!

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival returns for its fifth awe-inspiring year, beginning Wednesday, August 10.

The first event of its kind in BC, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival draws hundreds of thousands of attendees to the breathtaking grounds at Royalwood Drive (also the site of the Chilliwack Tulip Festival), where 50 varieties of sunflowers are planted in three display gardens alongside more than 50 varieties of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of zinnias and cosmos.

Visitors are free to roam more than three kilometers of pathways throughout the fields, which are planted in stages so that all of the flowers can be enjoyed throughout the season in various locations. While weather conditions determine when the greatest number of flowers are in bloom, between five and eight acres will be in full bloom at all times.

As in past years, the flowers themselves are complemented by a variety of onsite photo opportunities, including an operational windmill, three vintage bicycles, a 1950s Morris convertible, a horse carriage, seven swing sets, a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and new this year — a 1965 Airstream trailer.

Additional attractions include lawn games; U-pick sunflowers; a field-side store offering fresh-cut and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds, bulbs (tulips and daffodils), souvenirs, ice cream, snacks, cold drinks, fresh Chilliwack corn, and local garlic.

And if your appetite requires something more substantial, a local food truck will be on site daily.

The 2022 Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

Wednesday, August 10, to Monday, September 5 (Labour Day)

Hours: open daily from 10am — 6pm

The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr, just off Highway 1. Parking is free. Tickets are available online only