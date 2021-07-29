The HUGE Re-Built ZARA at Metrotown Mall is NOW OPEN!

Calling all fellow shopping lovers! The ZARA at Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby has finally re-opened AND has doubled in size.

The rebuilt store opened last week, growing from its previous footprint of about 18,000 sq ft to about 40,000 sq ft. WOW!

The spacious store interior offers expanded collections for men, women, and children/babies, as well as more change room capacity. As well, customers have the option to use self-scan check-out registers or make a home delivery.

Zara achieved its expansion through reconfiguring and narrowing the common mall corridor, and absorbing several adjacent retail units. The added floor area helps address the severe capacity constraints of this particular Zara location, which is one of the mall’s busiest clothing stores (DailyHive).

Before to the pandemic, the previous ZARA store in this locations interior was VERY overcrowded and worn down from its high traffic.

I feel like I avoided the old ZARA at Metrotown at all costs. It was so messy and picked over and very unorganized. It is so refreshing to know one of the top goals of the re-building was to fix this issue and make it a much more pleasant shopping experience.

Here are some photos of the store now:

(Photos By: Kenneth Chan from Daily Hive)

Will you be checking out the new and improved ZARA at Metrotown this weekend? Have you been already? Join the conversation online @Pulse1077 and HAPPY SHOPPING!

-Kate